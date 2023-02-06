LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the tax breaks she and other top Michigan Democrats proposed last week are a quick way to help people.

The Lowering MI Costs Plan formally announced on Friday would get rid of the pension tax and expand the working families tax credit (which you might know as the earned income tax credit).

The plan would also send inflation relief checks to taxpayers as well. Whitmer said at a Monday news conference in Lansing that that the checks would be for $180.

“Having been a Senate minority leader, I can tell you there will probably be a lot of votes on both sides of the aisle because people will see that when you’re helping retirees living on fixed incomes and you’re helping working families who are working full time but struggling to get ahead, and you’re putting money back in the pockets of all Michiganders, that’s something that we’re hearing a resounding enthusiasm for,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer was joined at the press conference by Senate Majority Leader Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and Speaker of the Michigan House Joe Tate, D-Detroit, who helped put the new plan together.

House Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, said Whitmer is “starting to follow Republicans’ lead in calling for immediate, fair relief for the people of Michigan,” but is still considering “blocking the automatic income tax rollback for every taxpayer and small business in our state.”

“The governor once again refused to say whether she’ll attempt accounting tricks to obstruct the permanent income tax cut that’s headed to every Michigander and small business. She either isn’t familiar with the details of her own plan, or she’s trying to hide a secret tax hike from the people. Why would the people of Michigan give up a permanent tax cut for a small, one-time payment of $180? Gov. Whitmer must stop dodging and start delivering real, permanent relief to Michigan families,” his statement read in part.

State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, said he’s concerned the limited tax cut for retirees will leave two-thirds of Michigan’s seniors.

“We should be working together to help all seniors and all families with ongoing tax relief,” his statement said in part. “Republicans have proposed tax relief that will benefit all seniors, income tax reductions for all Michiganders, and $500 child tax credits to help struggling families. Democrats continue to push plans that pick winners and losers and seem to think one-time checks are a substitute for ongoing tax relief.”