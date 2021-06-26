State of emergency declared in Detroit area due to flooding

This May 12, 2020, photo shows a general view of the Renaissance Center, headquarters for General Motors, along the Detroit skyline from the Detroit River. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — A state of emergency has been declared for Detroit and surrounding Wayne County following daylong rain that flooded freeways and streets.

More than 6 inches of rain fell Friday in parts of the Detroit area, overloading sewer systems. Some streets were completely flooded, while low-lying sections of freeways saw water deep enough to cover car tires and hoods.

Storms that crossed through the region also knocked out power to about 40,000 homes and businesses.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Saturday emergency declaration allow the region to have access to addition state resources to deal with the problem and, later, with cleanup.

“We are continuing to work closely with emergency response coordinators and local leaders across the state to address widespread flooding,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate our state’s response as we rush resources to affected areas, and the state of emergency declaration will help counties access even greater assistance. I want to thank everyone who has been working 24/7 to clear roadways, restore power and communications, provide emergency services, and make sure our neighbors have what they need to get through this storm. We’ve overcome tremendous challenges this year because Michiganders are a tough people who know that we are all in this together.”

I’ve declared a state of emergency in response to extraordinary flooding in southeast Michigan.



This will unlock additional resources today and in the days to come as we work to respond to heavy rainfall and assess additional flooding across the state. pic.twitter.com/gP79ciQ9CP — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 26, 2021

Whitmer’s office says additional counties across southern Michigan could be added to the declaration as more heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over the weekend.

—News 8 contributed to this report.