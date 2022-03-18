LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing to temporarily freeze Michigan’s 6% sales tax on gasoline and diesel fuel as a way to lower pump prices and keep intact road funding.

The Democratic governor’s statement Friday came days after she signaled a veto of Republicans’ attempt to suspend the 27.2-cents-per-gallon gas and diesel taxes. Whitmer says pausing the sales tax on fuel protects funding for road repairs and construction jobs.

Senate leaders are open to eliminating or suspending the fuel sales tax. But House Republicans aren’t on board, saying motorists would save more if the per-gallon tax is halted.