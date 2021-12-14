Whitmer calls for special election to fill 3 vacant MI House seats

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for a special election to fill three vacant seats in the Michigan House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, the governor sent a letter to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson calling for a special election to fill vacant seats for the 36th District located in Macomb County, 43rd District located in Oakland County and 74th District in Kent County. All three were vacated by Republicans

Whitmer is calling for the special primary election to be held on March 1 and the general election on May 3.

The seats were vacated after Rep. Douglas Wozniak and Rep. Mark Huizenga, who represented the 36th and 74th districts, were both elected to the state Senate and the death of Rep. Andrea Schroeder, who represented the 43th District.