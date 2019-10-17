Whitmer: Block of flavored vaping ban ‘shocking’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is not pleased that a judge put a stop to her ban on the sale of flavored vaping products.

“I do know this, that in a post-Flint era, for someone from the bench to undermine front-line expertise when it comes to the health of kids is just kind of shocking, frankly. So we are appealing and hopefully that will move quickly,” she said Thursday.

When Whitmer became the first in the country to outright ban the sale of such products, she made national headlines. She said experts at the state Department of Health and Human Services said the products presented a danger for young people.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that the governor may have acted outside of her purview and issued an injunction that blocked the ban.

The governor, who is also a lawyer, surely knew there was a possibility that someone could seek an injunction or stay of her order.

Flavored vape products are back on the shelves of many stores and it’s not clear when or if they will once again be removed. The next move will be up to the state Supreme Court.