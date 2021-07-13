Whitmer asks Biden to help with flood damage in Detroit area

Joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Vice President Joe Biden makes remarks at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids on March 9, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking President Joe Biden to help people whose homes and businesses flooded recently in Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

The governor is requesting Biden declare a major disaster after heavy rainfall and flooding occurred in the state in late June. Whitmer had already declared a state of emergency for Detroit and the surrounding area.

“We are working as quickly as possible to speed up the timeline for this request that Michigan families need so desperately to recover from these historic floods,” Whitmer said in a statement. “The flooding on June 25-26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw Counties residents who suffered damage to their homes and loss of personal property. If granted a presidential declaration, additional federal sources will become available to assist Michigan residents as they continue to recover from this disaster.”

Whitmer is asking for help after an in-depth investigation took place July 8 through July 10.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will review the request and advise Biden on whether a presidential disaster should be granted.