LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster in Otsego County, where an EF-3 tornado struck Gaylord on May 20.

The storm with 140 mph winds killed two people and injured 44 others. It destroyed homes and businesses, causing millions of dollars in property damage.

Whitmer said in a news release Wednesday that her administration is doing everything in its power “to secure all available assistance for the people of Gaylord as quickly as possible.”

A disaster declaration would makes a wide range of federal assistance available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.