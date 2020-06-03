Whitmer appoints leaders to return to school council

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan during a May 26, 2020, press briefing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of 25 leaders in health care and education have been appointed to serve on the COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday.

The group of educators, parents, and students will work with the governor as she continues to plan for a safe return to school.

The governor signed an executive order on May 15 to create the COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council. The advisory council will help identify issues, provide input on the process of returning to school and ensure the transition back to school is smooth and safe.

The council will also work closely with the COVID-19 Task Force.

“On behalf of our kids, their families and the more than 100,000 educators in our state, we must all work together to get this right. I know this group is prepared to carefully examine the data and consult with experts when helping me determine what is best for our kids,” Whitmer said.

Four members of the Michigan Legislature are on the advisory council — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, Sen. Dayna Polehanki, Rep. Aaron Miller and Rep. Sheryl Kennedy.

Four people in the group are from the West Michigan area: