Whitmer and Gilchrist participate in a day of service on MLK Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday by joining thousands of Michiganders in a day of service.

Whitmer participated in a virtual event with the Heart of West Michigan United Way in Grand Rapids and remotely helped make blankets to distribute to those without housing. She also assembled activity kits for youths who must stay in isolation rooms at shelters with Peggy’s Place in Detroit.

“Today we honor a true civil rights icon by giving back to our communities through a day of service. Let us use this month to not only remember the work of Dr. King and other Black activists who walked alongside him, but to also recognize the many Michiganders who continue his work to this day,” Whitmer said. “Although this year looks different, I encourage everyone to find creative ways they can safely give back today and throughout the year.”

Gilchrist spent the day with Meals on Wheels. In the morning, he prepared meals for delivery to Detroit residents and in the afternoon safely delivered additional meals to residents in Flint.

“Dr. King stood here in Michigan 58 years ago and outlined what we can do to help eliminate hate and injustice. And if we are going to change this state and this country, it will take every one of us stepping up and doing our part,” Gilchrist said. “I am honored to do my part on behalf of the state I serve proudly, and I encourage all those who are able to give back, organize, and carry on the ideals of Dr. King.”

The Michigan Community Service Commission shared 56 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service volunteer opportunities for Michiganders to take part in. More than 5,000 volunteers were expected serve more than 16,000 volunteer hours to benefit Michigan communities.