Whitmer after kidnapping plot: Trump’s tolerance for extremists makes him ‘complicit’

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — President Donald Trump’s failure to strongly condemn extremists has emboldened hate groups like the militias whose members are accused of plotting to kidnap her, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer argued Thursday as the suspects were charged.

“When I put my hand on the Bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard, but I’ll be honest: I never could have imagined something like this,” the governor said at a press conference in Lansing.

Earlier in the day, officials announced both federal and state-level charges against 13 men who belonged to militia groups for conspiring to kidnap Whitmer because they believed her executive actions in response to the coronavirus were tyrannical.

Whitmer said the challenge of the pandemic should be “a moment for national unity.”

“Instead,” she continued, “our head of state has spent the last seven months denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.”

The Democratic governor cited the Republican president’s refusal last week at a presidential election debate to condemn white supremacist groups, instead telling them to “stand back and stand by.”

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said. “When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

Putting out a warning to other extremist groups, she said, “hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in the great state of Michigan.”

“If you break the law or conspire to commit heinous acts of violence against anyone, we will find you, we will hold you accountable and we will bring you to justice,” she said.

LAWMAKERS RESPOND

Michigan Republicans on Thursday quickly condemned the threat against the governor, with Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake and House Speaker Lee Chatfield of Levering both posting statements on Twitter:

“A threat against our Governor is a threat against us all. We condemn those who plotted against her and our government,” Shirkey tweeted. “They are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions. They are criminals and traitors, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Violence has no place in politics. Ever. It’s never a solution to disagreements. The people who targeted @GovWhitmer and police officers are un-American,” Chatfield wrote. “Justice should be swift and severe. It’s time to send a message that violence will not be tolerated.

Members of Michigan’s U.S. Congressional delegation, Republicans and Democrats alike, called for the suspects to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Scary times. Kudos to the FBI, Attorney General, the U.S. attorneys, and law enforcement for working together to keep the Governor and her family safe and find the extremists involved in these threats. They should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law… — Fred Upton #WearYourMask (@RepFredUpton) October 8, 2020

Thank you to the men and women of the FBI who thwarted the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer. This is an absolutely disgusting plan that is beneath all that we stand for as Michiganders & Americans. These individuals should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) October 8, 2020

Horrifying. Thank you @dananessel, @MichStatePolice, @FBI, & U.S. attorneys from Detroit and Grand Rapids for stopping this terrorist plot & keeping @GovWhitmer & her family safe. Governor, thank you for your incredible strength in this difficult time for Michigan & our country. — Debbie Stabenow (@stabenow) October 8, 2020

Conspiracy to kidnap @GovWhitmer & terrorize our state is shocking. I'm glad our governor & her family are safe. Those who participated in this plot should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Thanks to state & federal law enforcement who thwarted this horrific attack. https://t.co/5cW9Fc8p5m — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) October 8, 2020

The American Patriot Council, a pro-militia group, also issued a statement saying it supported only lawful action and that it would report unlawful activity.