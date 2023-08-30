GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Following the storms that tore across Michigan Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Kent and Ionia counties.

Her office made the announcement Wednesday.

Declaring a state of emergency means that all state resources become available to supplement local resources and help with response and recovery efforts, the governor’s office said. The Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division of Michigan State Police will lead state efforts.

This is the second extension of the state of emergency: Whitmer initially declared a state of emergency Friday for Wayne and Monroe counties, then added Eaton County, Ingham County, Livingston County and Oakland County’s South Lyon on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Kent County sent the governor’s office a letter requesting to be added to the state of emergency declaration, according to Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator Matt Groesser.

Groesser told News 8 it could help Kent County access state or federal funds to help with storm cleanup.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners also approved a local emergency declaration Tuesday.