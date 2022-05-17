CARO, Mich. (AP) — A young Michigan man accused of being in a white supremacist group has pleaded no contest to conspiracy and other crimes.

Those acts included assessing whether vacant state properties could be used for paramilitary training. Four members of a group called The Base have been convicted in Tuscola or Washtenaw counties since charges were filed in 2020. The Base is a group that has pushed a fringe philosophy advocating mass violence to hasten society’s collapse.

Tristan Webb pleaded no contest Monday to gang membership, conspiracy to train for civil disorder and a gun charge. Investigators said he and two others entered vacant Corrections Department properties in Caro to assess whether they could be used as “hate camps.”