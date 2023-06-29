GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Legislature on Wednesday passed the largest budget in Michigan history, allocating nearly $82 billion to programs and services all over the state.

The budget analysis alone is over 1,000 pages.

The largest line item, as always, was the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The department’s budget for next year is $35,734,583,000. Much of that is federal pass-through money to be spent in ways dictated in Washington.

In the omnibus bill, the next biggest ticket is transportation at $6,626,549,900. It covers most things that move people or products and the infrastructure to make it happen.

Labor and Economic Opportunity checked in at $2,869,264,800. The Treasury Department, which keeps track of all the money that comes into and goes out from the state, as well as reminding you when to send the government your money, has a budget of $2,641,068,600. Corrections got $2,086,250,000 and Technology, Management and Budget $2,056,657,600.

Those six departments’ funding adds up to about $52 billion of the roughly $57 billion omnibus.

In another record, the School Aid Fund is getting almost $21.5 billion.