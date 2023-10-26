GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is home to another millionaire, but they don’t even know it. A $1 million Powerball prize remains unclaimed and is set to expire next week.

The million-dollar winner was pulled during the Powerball drawing on Oct. 29, 2022. No one hit the jackpot of $822 million, but at least one ticket in Michigan matched all five of the white balls — 19-31-40-46-57.

According to the Michigan Lottery website, the ticket was sold at a Shell Gas Station in New Buffalo. It will expire at 4:45 p.m. on Monday. If the prize isn’t claimed within one year, the ticket is considered expired, and the prize is rolled into the School Aid Fund.

The vast majority of prizes are claimed, but occasionally they slip through the cracks. A $1 million prize and a $150,000 payout went unclaimed in 2021. According to Play Michigan, most prizes that go unclaimed are from secondary games that players may not notice. Others forget to check their numbers once they hear that no one hit the jackpot.

There are two other major prizes up for grabs, according to the Michigan Lottery website. A $1 million prize from the March 17, 2023, Mega Millions draw. The matching numbers were 26-28-29-39-49 with a MegaBall of 25. That ticket was sold at a CVS Pharmacy in Southfield.

A Club Keno prize worth more than $250,000 is still up for grabs. The drawing was on April 30, 2023. The winning ticket was submitted at Vitale’s Sports Lounge in Comstock Park.