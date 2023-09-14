EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As a new era at Spartan Stadium begins — one involving alcohol sales — the university is announcing the rules, merchandise and prices of the new stadium culture.

The weekend’s game against Washington will be the first game with alcohol sold inside the stadium. The fixed-location carts for alcohol sales will be at the following locations in Spartan Stadium, according to the map provided by MSU:

MSU has announced the following information on alcohol regulations and sales:

Alcohol sales will be regulated beginning one hour before announced kickoff time until 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter, at which time sales will discontinue.

All patrons will be required to show ID at every purchase. There’s a limit of two alcoholic beverages per transaction. If an individual is already in possession of one beverage, they will only be permitted to purchase one additional beverage.

Alcoholic beverages will be sold at fixed-location carts throughout Spartan Stadium, not in the pre-existing concession stands. There will be no sale in the seating areas, including the concession delivery system in place for the Sideline Club and Touchdown Club.

All employees selling alcohol will be required to have appropriate training and certification to distribute and sell alcohol as required by Michigan Liquor Control Board policies.

Alcohol is not permitted to leave Spartan Stadium.

Fans are encouraged to recycle their beverage cans.

Fake IDs presented will be confiscated and individuals will be referred to law enforcement. Students presenting Fake IDs also will be subject to the student conduct process.

Both beer and seltzer options will be available. All beer will be sold in 16 oz. cans, while seltzer will be 12 oz. cans. Domestic beers and seltzer will cost $10. Michigan/Craft beers will be $12.

The following alcoholic beverages will be available: