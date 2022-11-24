LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Thanksgiving, and that means Michiganders are getting ready to tuck in on our favorite foods, including famous traditional side dishes.

But what do the people of the Great Lakes State prefer? Great Lakes Stakes conducted a poll of people’s favorite sides to see on the table.

Of the top five side dishes, stuffing is considered the most popular across the state, with 24% of poll participants saying that was their dish of choice.

According to Great Lakes Stakes, Grand Rapids has taken a liking to green bean casserole.

Meanwhile, in Lansing, Flint/Saginaw and Detroit, mac and cheese is the most beloved side dish — with 23% of those surveyed statewide saying the cheesy side was their favorite. Tied for third place are mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, with 22% of folks saying each side was the one for them.

Coming in dead last statewide, with only 9%, is none other than cranberry sauce.