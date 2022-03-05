What it takes to work maintenance on the Mackinac Bridge

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you or someone you know are on the lookout for a new job and aren’t afraid of heights, the Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring for a position to work on the Mackinac Bridge.

This past week, MDOT listed that it is looking for a seasonal painter/maintenance bridge worker, a position it says typically runs from April through October.

While the height adjustment can be jarring at first, Joe Shampine, a maintenance supervisor who has worked on the bridge for 24 years, says he now feels safer working on the bridge than climbing a ladder on the side of his house.

“You have to like heights. I mean, that’s one of the main jobs out there, is hanging over that bridge. We have some combined spaces in the towers and stuff, but nothing I don’t think anybody can’t overcome,” Shampine said. “I think my first interview was like, ‘Are you scared of heights?’ No, I’m not, but that’s a different animal out there that’s behind me. I didn’t know until I got out there and tried it. And I white-knuckled it the first week or so, but after that it’s second nature now.”

“It’s kind of hard to describe. You know, your depth perception overtop of water and land is two different things,” said Cory Peterson, a steeplejack who works on the Mackinac Bridge. “If you’re over top of water, it doesn’t seem that you’re that high to me. You get me above land and it’s a major difference.”

While previous work in a field like construction is a plus, MDOT is willing to train the right candidate.

Shampine and Peterson say that bridge workers undergo safety training often and any work over the side or underneath the bridge is always done in a harness.

Once you get past the initial hesitation, both agreed it’s tough to find a more unique setting to get to work in.

“You don’t go over the side unless you have somebody with you at all times. We definitely pair people up, for sure, work together and it’s a really good place to work,” Shampine said. “It’s fun. It’s not too many places you can go and have views like that out there every day, you know? It’s a good place to work and it has been for us for a long time.”

You can find a full list of MDOT job openings here.