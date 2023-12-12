GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With shorter days and less sunlight, many people find themselves experiencing seasonal affective disorder during the fall and winter seasons.

SAD differs from major depressive disorder in one important way, according to Dr. Treg Thomas, a psychologist with Corewell Health.

“This disorder tends to appear only during the fall and winter months,” he said. “It does include the same types of symptoms with major depression, but when the weather warms up in the spring, it tends to subside.”

To diagnose SAD, Thomas says he looks at a number of symptoms, like feelings of hopelessness, loss of interest, sleep problems, changes in appetite, decreased energy and lower self-esteem.

“When we’re looking at something that’s disordered, it needs to be getting in the way of your life in a very significant way,” he said.

Treatment plans take into account both biological and environmental factors, according to Thomas. They might include managing Vitamin D levels, introducing an antidepressant and trying light therapy.

“There are a lot of good resources out there,” Thomas said. “You can also talk to people in your life. We’re in a time where a lot of people actually are able to seek mental health services and have good experiences, so you can see what works well for the people in your life.”