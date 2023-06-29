GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lane restrictions will be removed from over half of construction projects across the state for the Independence Day holiday travel, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

From 3 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, 99 of 175 MDOT road and bridge projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. The department hopes the openings will ease traffic delays and keep drivers and construction workers safe.

MDOT said some traffic configurations like temporary shifts or shoulder closures may stay.

Over a dozen projects in West and Southwest Michigan will remain restricted. Below is a list of roads MDOT says will still have closures or restrictions over the holiday weekend:

West Michigan

109th Avenue , Allegan County, is closed at I-196.

, Allegan County, is closed at I-196. Blue Star Highway , Allegan County, is closed at I-196.

, Allegan County, is closed at I-196. Burton Street in Grand Rapids, Kent County, will be closed over I-96 and detoured via Patterson Avenue, M-11 (28th Street) and Kraft Avenue.

in Grand Rapids, Kent County, will be closed over I-96 and detoured via Patterson Avenue, M-11 (28th Street) and Kraft Avenue. I-196 , Ottawa County, will have one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes open between Zeeland and Hudsonville.

, Ottawa County, will have one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes open between Zeeland and Hudsonville. I-196 Business Route (BR) (Byron Road) in Zeeland, Ottawa County, is closed at the I-196 interchange. The westbound I-196 ramp to westbound I-196 BR is open while all other ramps at the interchange are closed.

in Zeeland, Ottawa County, is closed at the I-196 interchange. The westbound I-196 ramp to westbound I-196 BR is open while all other ramps at the interchange are closed. US-31 BR (Seaway Drive) in Muskegon, Muskegon County, will have one lane open in each direction between Hoyt Street and Shettler Road.

For more information, contact MDOT Grand Region Communications Representative John Richard at 616-262-1565. Follow the Grand Region on Twitter.

Southwest Michigan

I-69 , Eaton and Calhoun counties, will have the following restrictions: One lane open in each direction between I-94 and Stine Road.The southbound I-69 ramps to M-78 and eastbound I-94 are closed and detoured.The eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-69 is closed and detoured. The Turkeyville Rest Area on southbound I-69 is closed.

, Eaton and Calhoun counties, will have the following restrictions: I-94 , Calhoun County, has two lanes open in each direction between Helmer Road and M-96 (Michigan Avenue).

, Calhoun County, has two lanes open in each direction between Helmer Road and M-96 (Michigan Avenue). I-94 , Kalamazoo County, has the westbound ramp to Portage Road closed. Portage Road has one lane open in each direction.

, Kalamazoo County, has the westbound ramp to Portage Road closed. Portage Road has one lane open in each direction. US-12 , Branch County, has single-lane closures in place with traffic shifts from Willow Lane to West Old Chicago Street in Coldwater, and one lane open over the Coldwater River with a temporary signal.

, Branch County, has single-lane closures in place with traffic shifts from Willow Lane to West Old Chicago Street in Coldwater, and one lane open over the Coldwater River with a temporary signal. US-31 , Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction between US-12 and M-139.

, Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction between US-12 and M-139. US-131, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties, has one lane open in each direction between Schoolcraft and Three Rivers.

For more information, contact MDOT Southwest Region Communications Representative Nick Schirripa at 269-208-7829. Follow the Southwest Region on Twitter.