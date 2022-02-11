What challenges do small businesses face as pandemic continues?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over the two years of the pandemic, some small businesses have ceased to exist because of restrictions, worker shortages, supply chain problems and more in the last two years.

“It has been one hit after another. It seems like one step forward, two steps back. Just when you think you’re kind of coming out of it, some other issue comes up,” Small Business Association of Michigan President and CEO Brian Calley said, reflecting on how the pandemic has affected members of the group he represents.

“Obviously in the beginning, there was the uncertainty of the pandemic and then there were the closure orders,” Calley, also a former lieutenant governor, continued.

Small Business Association of Michigan President and CEO Brian Calley speaks with News 8 on Feb. 9, 2022.

He said those orders went on longer in Michigan than in most states, and that was a harsh blow to small businesses, particularly those in the service industry.

“Then even after all those restrictions were finally lifted, it kind of rolled into a new set of problems,” Calley said. “Problems like lack of workforce, supply chain disruptions around the globe and here in this country and then inflation coming on so strong.”

He added that inflationary pressure will continue to be something that small businesses will have to navigate. He pointed out that most owners were not in business 40 years ago when last we saw this kind of inflation, so dealing with it is a brand new challenge.

But small business is resilient, Calley said. It has to be to survive.

“There is a lot of optimism out there regardless of the challenges small businesses face,” Calley said. “Entrepreneurs tend to be optimistic people and so that optimism is still alive today.”

As a result, he said, the last two years have seen a record number of new business startups.

Calley conceded that COVID-19 isn’t just going to go away, but said businesses have found ways to create safe environments and continue despite the pandemic. Going forward, he hopes government’s response will reflect that, particularly if the current downward trend in cases continues.

“As the numbers come down in the spring, it would be a good time for the state and federal government to turn away from this kind of real time, short-term crisis management thinking and switch to long-term management thinking,” he said.