The scene of a forest fire in northern Wexford County on May 28, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A campground north of Cadillac was evacuated for a time over the holiday weekend while crews battled a wildfire.

Michigan State Police tweeted Sunday evening that Department of Natural Resources crews were fighting an 80-acre forest fire along US-131 near the Wexford-Grand Traverse County line.

The Chippewa Landing Campground along the Manistee River near US-131 between Manton and Fife Lake was evacuated around 7 p.m. MSP tweeted that it was reopened about an hour later after firefighters contained the fire.

MSP said no homes were threatened.