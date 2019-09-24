West Olive man’s body found in Ludington-area lake

Crews search for the body of a West Olive man on Hamlin Lake north of Lundington. (Courtesy 9&10 News – Sept. 23, 2019)

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After more than two days of searching, crews pulled the body of a West Olive man from a lake north of Ludington Monday.

Robert Conklin‘s body was found around 6:30 p.m. along the south side of Hamlin Lake, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said. It took crews about 40 minutes to retrieve the body, which was about 150 yards from shore in about 7 feet of water.

Officials had been looking for Conklin, 54, since early Saturday afternoon, when he and a woman fell overboard from a fishing boat. The woman was rescued by other boaters.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole expressed his condolences to Conklin’s family.