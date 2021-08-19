West Michigan woman honoree in women’s hall of fame

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Women Forward has announced this year’s Hall of Fame inductees, and one of the six honorees is from West Michigan.

Diana Sieger, president of the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, is one of six women who will be inducted during a virtual ceremony in October.

The Hall of Fame and Historical Center was established in 1983 as a way to honor women’s contributions in Michigan and to encourage and inspire women and girls.

The Hall of Fame is located in Lansing. It has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a reopening is planned for later this month on Women’s Equality Day.