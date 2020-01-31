West Michigan restaurant chain faces discrimination lawsuit

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A restaurant chain based in West Michigan has been sued by two former employees who are accusing them of religious and racial discrimination.

The lawsuit claims two former Anna’s House employees, one a Hispanic woman and the other a Senegalese man who is a practicing Muslim, were fired without warning or explanation.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court on the east side of the state and is working with the Michigan Chapter Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR.)

It claims they have evidence the restaurant owner, Josh Beckett, has posted several things on social media that could be considered racist and Islamophobic.

Beckett released a statement to News 8 Thursday.