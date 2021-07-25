West Michigan moms launching app for last-minute childcare

Alicia Shumaker, the founder of Sitter Signal, showcases the app on her phone. (July 25, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two local moms are setting out to launch an app to help families book last-minute, reliable child care.

Sitter Signal is working to connect parents with certified adults to care for children within a short time span.

Unlike other existing services, Sitter Signal will focus on the West Michigan community.

“It’s been kind of a running joke in a bunch of my mom circles that it would be so great to order a sitter like we order groceries,” Sitter Signal CEO Alicia Shumaker said. “Just needing some help every once in a while for a doctor’s appointment or needing help for a meeting, in my case as a business owner.

Sitter Signal is in the developing phase, but Shumaker says they expect to launch the program in October, just as kids get back to school and parents return to the office for work.

More information on Sitter Signal can be found on its website.