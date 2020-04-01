Several W. MI communities will receive relief grants

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Several communities in West Michigan will receive federal grants to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, announced a Community Development Block Grants that will be provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant was authorized through the new coronavirus pandemic relief bill, the CARES Act.

“The coronavirus is creating challenges for communities across West Michigan,” Huizenga said in a statement. “These grants will provide local governments with the flexibility to respond effectively to help the most vulnerable members of our society.”

The following cities will receive grant money:

Holland: $191,446

Muskegon: $585,238

Muskegon Heights: $260,496

Norton Shores: $83,261

Wyoming: $340,484

Kent County: $1,023,791

Kent County will also receive an Emergency Shelter Grant of $532,303 to help reduce homelessness that’s caused by financial distress.

