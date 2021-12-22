‘West MI 60 Strong’: 2022 calendar encourages seniors to stay healthy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Twelve inspirational seniors are featured in a new 2022 calendar called “West MI 60 Strong.” It’s part of a new effort to encourage baby boomers to live a healthy life and to give back to their community.

A group of West Michigan celebrity judges selected the 12 seniors in a contest as part of a new program, Answer Health Senior Care Advantage, 60 Strong coordinator Lisa Stafford explained. The program helps seniors navigate Medicare.

“These people are so amazing, every one of them has a different story to tell,” Stafford said. “They’re inspirational people that are the kind of folks that say ‘I can do it.’ They have grit, they have resilience, and they’re beacons of hope for other seniors.”

Don Kern has run many marathons and is the race director of several races in Grand Rapids. He also puts out a weekly newsletter, works to encourage other runners and is one of the seniors featured in the calendar.

“I like to keep people active, I like to inspire people, I like to get people realizing that it doesn’t matter how old you are, you can still get in the middle of this stuff, you can still stay healthy, you can still do things,” Kern said. “You don’t have to win, to win.”

The calendars cost $15, and proceeds go to Senior Neighbors. They are available to order at westmi60strong.com.