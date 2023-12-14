OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — In 2008 following the legalization of medical marijuana, Michigan saw an explosion in dispensaries appearing in empty storefronts across the state.

Local governments worked to regulate the market, while a complicated licensure process played out at the state level.

In 2018, voters approved recreational marijuana sales in the state and the market exploded. The pot industry has since boomed, according to state regulators, with $1.7 billion in weed sales in the first seven months of 2023. In July, the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency reported more than $270 million in sales in just that month.

But not every marijuana business is booming: dispensary Discount Buds in Corunna near Lansing recently shut down.

“As it’s growing, the competition is becoming more,” said Raymond Abro, chief operation officer of Jars Cannabis.

Abro has a location in Owosso, less than five minutes from where Discount Buds was operating. Abro’s is one of five dispensaries within a square mile. Small towns like Corunna and Owosso have become the battleground for survival for retail marijuana spots, Abro said.

“It’s sad to see that somebody had a dream of coming into the cannabis space, mom and pop or big business,” he said. “We’ve seen plenty of big businesses fail as well.”

That includes pot giant SKYMYNT, which announced earlier this week that it was laying off 143 employees and shutting down its grow operation in Windsor Township.

This is all part of the business settling into a routine, with businesses determining where they stand on the retail food chain.

“In some places, there was more supply, more licenses than there needed to be,” said Andrew Livingston, director of research at Vincente Cannabis Law. “This has really affected the balance sheet of cannabis companies. Oversaturation in some areas, things kind of need to get evened out. There are some businesses that are struggling.”

More than 100 new pot shops have thrown their doors open in the last year. But getting a license to sell the plant, some are finding, is different from operating a business.

“There is competition in your local markets, and you know there are stores that are going to survive these challenging conditions better than others,” said Travis Copenhaver, a Michigan partner at Vincente Cannabis Law.