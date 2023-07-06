LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The family of slain Lansing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith will host a candlelight vigil in her memory Friday evening in Detroit.

Wynter’s family members released a statement announcing the 6 p.m. Friday vigil is to take place at Knodell Street and Erwin Avenue, near the First Church of the Redeemed in Detroit.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousin, niece, and big sister, Wynter Cole-Smith,” the little girl’s said in a statement. “Wynter’s brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily, and we will grieve her death forever.”

The family also pleaded with the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to consider legislation that would “ensure multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison as they are tragically a threat to all of us.”

Another vigil, hosted by community members, is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. on Olympia Street and Erwin Avenue on the east side of Detroit, close to the area where Wynter’s body was discovered Wednesday.

Rashad Trice booking photo. (Photo/Ingham County Sheriff’s Department).

Police say Rashad Trice, 26, abducted Wynter from Lansing on Sunday night after stabbing and assaulting her mother, a 22-year-old woman who previously dated Trice.

Law enforcement now considers the case a homicide.

“This is not the outcome anyone hoped for,” Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said.

An updated booking photo of Trice was released by the Ingham County Records Center Thursday morning.