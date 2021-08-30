‘We have lost a young, promising life’: MSU rowing captain dies in crash

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The captain of the Michigan State University women’s rowing team Olivia Long has died at the at the age of 20.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Long died following a Thursday crash on I-96 near Knox Road near Portland. According to the sheriff’s office, Long rear-ended a large box truck and became pinned. She was rushed to a Lansing hospital, where she died.

Long first earned a spot on MSU’s rowing team as a sophomore. She earned Academic All-Big Ten honors last year and was voted as the team captain for her junior year.

Long was originally from Auburn Hills, Mich.

“We have lost a young, promising life way too early. Olivia was an excellent teammate who was invested in those around her and our program. “As a captain, she connected with a lot of different people, and on a team as large as ours, team building is especially important. Our rowing family will miss her tremendously and will find a way to honor her legacy as we lean on one another to process our loss. We send our love and prayers to her family and all who loved her, as this loss is hard to comprehend.” Michigan State rowing coach Kim Chavers

Long had been visiting friends in Holland and on her way back to MSU when the crash happened.