‘We are definitely out of the woods:’ Blood shortage easing in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One month after a shortage was announced, blood banks are still calling for donors but also say that here in West Michigan, the supply is picking up.

“We are definitely out of the woods,” said Dawn Kaiser, area vice president and director of donor services for Versiti Blood Center of Michigan. “It was really bad. We were down to less than a one-day supply. And now we have a couple of days, which is good, but we have to sustain that.”

Blood banks always need to be prepared. Kaiser says it’s not only major events that require blood products. Everyday accidents can easily drain supply.

“It could change on a dime,” Kaiser said. “Tomorrow, we could get a horrific accident and have a mass transfusion protocol. We actually just had one that required 30 units of (O-positive blood), five platelets, 10 units of plasma. … These things happen. And when they do, we need to be prepared.”

Many people also rely on regular blood transfusions, including cancer patients and people with sickle cell disease.

“Sickle cell patients receive eight to 12 units of blood a month. That’s part of their treatment and they receive that for their lifetime,” Kaiser said.

PANDEMIC CAUSING SHORT-TERM & LONG-TERM EFFECTS

While donations have been up for the past month, Versiti’s overall numbers are still down. The pandemic has significantly hurt blood banks, especially in terms of recruiting new donors.

“Across Versiti, we are in five states: Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. We need to have 100,000 new donors every year. So where do we get those new donors? Most of the time we get them from high schools,” Kaiser said.

Due to COVID-19, many school districts aren’t allowing blood banks to come in and host blood drives. It’s impacting Versiti’s short- and long-term goals.

“So usually, we get about 30% of our blood supply from high schools and that has significantly decreased. So we had to find other ways to replace those units that we typically depend on in spring and fall,” Kaiser said.

RENEWED CALL TO CHANGE FDA POLICY ON DONATIONS FROM SEXUALLY ACTIVE GAY & BISEXUAL MEN

The national blood emergency has renewed the call from several advocacy groups demanding the Food and Drug Administration change its policy that restricts sexually active gay and bisexual men from donating blood.

The policy dates to 1977 when the FDA was focused on reducing the spread of HIV. Initially, the policy included a lifetime ban for any man who had ever sex with another man. It wasn’t until 2014 that the FDA reduced the restriction to 12 months since the donor’s last sexual encounter. In 2020, it was cut to three months.

But regardless of the length of restriction, many critics believe it is a policy that discriminates based on sexual orientation. Taylor VanderLaan of the Grand Rapids Pride Center called it a “stone left unturned from the AIDS epidemic.”

“(The FDA policy) is still rooted in this country’s hate for anything that’s not white, straight and (cisgender),” VanderLaan told News 8.

He questions the need for a 90-day wait for sexually active gay and bisexual men, but no delay for others who can still contract and transmit HIV.

“They give us this alternative as a way to maybe appease (the gay community), but they don’t give us any supporting information or supporting data to justify the three months,” VanderLaan said.

Richard Benjamin, the former chief medical officer for the American Red Cross, told NBC News the nature of HIV requires there to be some delay between sexual interactions and blood donations, but says three months isn’t needed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a nucleic acid test can detect HIV antigens within 10 days of exposure.

According to the CDC, as of 2019, 70% of all new American HIV cases were among gay and bisexual men. But some of those numbers could be shifting. In Great Britain, the UK Health Security Agency found 49% of new HIV cases in 2020 were found in heterosexual people, compared to 45% in gay and bisexual men. Some experts believe those rates are changing because of the stereotype that HIV is a virus mainly found in the gay community and taken less seriously by others. When the pandemic first started in 2020, HIV testing in the UK dropped 33% for heterosexuals, but only 7% among gay and bisexual men.

The American Red Cross and Versiti have come out publicly in support of completely getting rid of restrictions altogether. In a statement on its website, the Red Cross said, “Blood donation eligibility should not be determined by methods that are based upon sexual orientation. … While the Red Cross cannot unilaterally enact further changes to the MSM deferral policy, we will continue to work with other U.S. blood collection organizations to gather and provide data to the FDA for additional research and evaluation.”

The American Red Cross and the FDA have partnered with two other major blood centers on a new study to analyze whether a restriction on sexually active gay and bisexual men is needed. They are currently working to enroll 2,000 men from across the country.

DONATIONS STILL NEEDED

Even though conditions have improved in West Michigan, it’s still important to collect as many donations as possible and encourage new donors to step up and do something to help their community.

“We have seen donors come in and that’s been great, but we’re still watching it. We need to maintain those donors and those appointments,” Kaiser said.

If you are interested in donating, head to Versiti’s website. You can make an appointment at one of its four collection sites across West Michigan (Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph) or you can find where a mobile blood drive is being held in your community.