GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A professor at Wayne State University has been suspended after a social media post that claimed to justify murder.

In a statement released Monday, Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson did not identify the professor, but indicated the person works in the university’s English Department.

“The post stated that rather than ‘shouting down’ those with whom we disagree, one would be justified to commit murder to silence them,” Wilson stated. “We have on many occasions defended the right of free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but we feel this post far exceeds the bounds of reasonable or protected speech. It is, at best, morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal.”

The post by the unnamed professor, which was confirmed by two separate sources by the Detroit Free Press, mentions right-wing groups that have visited Wayne State’s campus to provoke incidents.

“Although I do not advocate violating federal and state criminal codes, I think it is far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down,” the post reads.

The post has since been removed from the professor’s social media page. It is unclear when it was taken down and whether the professor removed it or if it was addressed by the social media platform.

For now, the professor is suspended with pay. The university says it has reported the incident to local law enforcement agencies to review and determine if any criminal charges are necessary.