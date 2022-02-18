Watchdog to probe EPA handling of city’s lead-tainted water

FILE -A lone resident of Benton Harbor, Mich., walks across Britain Street Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, near the city’s water tower in Benton Harbor. Federal auditors announced an investigation Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 of how the government has dealt with lead contamination of drinking water in Benton Harbor, an impoverished, mostly Black city in southwest Michigan. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

(AP) — A federal watchdog will investigate the government’s handling of drinking water contamination in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s inspector general announced the study Friday. Advocacy groups have accused local, state and federal agencies of a lackluster response to several years of high lead readings in the southwestern Michigan city’s water.

EPA says it will cooperate with the review. The problems in Benton Harbor follow a lead-in-water crisis in Flint, another majority-Black city that became a symbol of environmental inequity.