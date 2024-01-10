LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Talk about a close call: A Jackson County deputy’s dashboard camera was recording Tuesday when he was almost hit by an oncoming car spinning out of control on an icy road.

It happened on a rural road southeast of the city of Jackson. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Truchan had just cleared the scene of another incident when another driver headed in the opposite direction lost control on an ice-covered bend.

Jackson County Deputy almost hit by spinning car on icy road. Jan. 9, 2024 (Jackson Co. Office of the Sheriff)

Truchan reacted quickly, driving his cruiser off the road into a yard, narrowly missing a tree.

There were no reports of injuries. It’s not clear if anyone was ticketed.

“Please slow down especially when it is snowy, icy, and rainy conditions!” the sheriff’s office reminded drivers.