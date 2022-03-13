Watch: Coast Guard rescues angler from Lake Superior

KEWEENAW PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — An angler stuck on an ice floe off the coast of the Keweenaw Peninsula was rescued last week by the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City.

According to the Coast Guard, the man “helped himself significantly by wearing appropriate gear for the weather, including a survival suit, float bib, and float vest.”

The rescue team included pilots Lt. Cmdr. Leo Lake and Lt. j.g. Brandon Skelly; rescue swimmer Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Major; and aviation electronics technician and flight mechanic Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Davis who operated the hoist. This was Davis’ first actual rescue mission, according to the Coast Guard.