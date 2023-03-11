FORK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old from Walker was pinned in a vehicle after a crash in Mecosta County Saturday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., Mecosta County sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on 18 Mile Road near 60th Avenue in Fork Township. Deputies arrived to find a Polaris ATV that had rolled over, pinning a 15-year-old passenger from Walker underneath.

A deputy and the driver lifted the vehicle off the teen and she was pulled out. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver and one other passenger were not injured in the crash.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office reminded all ATV riders to always wear a helmet, eye protection and other safety gear. Children should take an ATV, snowmobile and boaters safety class before driving those vehicles, the sheriff said.