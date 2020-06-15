Walker man shot, killed after firing gunshots near Lansing

The scene of a deadly shooting along Saginaw Highway near North Creyts Road in Delta Township, near Lansing. (Courtesy WLNS – June 15, 2020)

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a man from Walker was shot and killed after he fired multiple gunshots and pointed a pistol at people near Lansing Monday morning.

Eaton County deputies say it happened around 8:25 a.m. in the 6500 block of Saginaw Highway near North Creyts Road.

Deputies say multiple people reported that a man dressed in a black hoody and jeans fired rounds of gunshots in the air. They also say the man pointed the handgun at people driving by.

As authorities were arriving to the scene, they say they were told that a man had been shot and was in the middle of the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was found next to his body.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation shows a 22-year-old of Delta Township was driving east on Saginaw Highway and stopped near Brookside Drive when a man stepped in front of his car. The man outside of the car, 26, pointed his gun at the driver, who has a Concealed Pistol License. The driver fired his gun at the man outside of the car, killing him.

Authorities are withholding the name of the man who was killed until family members are notified.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Buxton at 517.323.8484.