Walker man killed after firing gunshots identified

The scene of a deadly shooting along Saginaw Highway near North Creyts Road in Delta Township, near Lansing. (Courtesy WLNS – June 15, 2020)

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed after he fired multiple gunshots and pointed a pistol at people near Lansing as 26-year-old Ronnie Holmes of Walker.

Eaton County deputies say it happened around 8:25 a.m. Monday in the 6500 block of Saginaw Highway near North Creyts Road.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation shows a 22-year-old of Delta Township was driving east on Saginaw Highway and stopped near Brookside Drive when Holmes stepped in front of his car.

Holmes pointed his gun at the driver, who has a Concealed Pistol License. The driver fired his gun at Holmes outside of the car, killing him, according to authorities.

Investigators say multiple people reported that a man dressed in a black hoody and jeans fired rounds of gunshots in the air. They also say the man pointed the handgun at people driving by.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Buxton at 517.323.8484.