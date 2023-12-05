GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has awarded large grants to ten Michigan nonprofits that work to lift people out of poverty, including one in Kent County and one in Kalamazoo County.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has divided a total of $15 million between 10 large nonprofits across the state, the department announced Tuesday.

In West Michigan, Kent County’s Literacy Center of West Michigan is receiving just over $1.1 million, and Kalamazoo County Defender is getting slightly under $1.4 million, according to LEO.

Eight other Michigan nonprofits are also receiving awards, which range in size from $790,000 to almost $1.6 million.

It’s all part of the Michigan Impact Grant program, which aims to lift 100,000 families out of working poverty over the next five years.