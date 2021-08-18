W MI mom designs skin-sensitive apparel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Like many parents with young kids, Karly Hiser found herself struggling to find clothes that wouldn’t irritate their skin.

When she couldn’t find any, she started making them. Then she started giving them to her friends, and now she has launched her own clothing line called Crann Apparel.

She uses organic cotton and hemp material instead of polyester made of plastic. Hiser says her focus is on sustainability and ethical labor. The business contributes 1% of all sales to a global nonprofit.

Right now, Crann Apparel makes children’s T-shirts and boxer briefs but will expand to include jogger pants and sweatshirts later this fall.