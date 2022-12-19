HARING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Comstock Park man was arrested in Haring Township this week after attempting to cash a fraudulent check.

On Thursday, a trooper with the Michigan State Police was sent to 4Front Credit Union after receiving a report that a man was attempting to cash a fraudulent check for $4,915.80.

When the trooper arrived, the man, identified as 25-year-old Nathaniel Wayne Street from Comstock Park, was in the lobby.

When questioned, Street told the trooper that he walked to the credit union from his house but couldn’t remember where his house was. MSP said Street then told the trooper that he was dropped off at the credit union but didn’t know where the people who brought him were.

The trooper said that Street later said that he was recruited by two men who were driving a silver Kia with a Florida registration plate and had successfully cashed several checks in the Petoskey area.

MSP said he provided $700 for the checks cashed and was just “trying to make some easy money.”

Street was arraigned on Friday for one count of uttering and publishing. He was given a personal recognizance bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3. at 2 p.m.