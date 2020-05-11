W. MI doctor, wife face federal charges in billing fraud, reused device

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal charges have been filed against a West Michigan doctor and his wife in conspiracy to commit health care fraud and in the reuse of a medical device.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office allege that Roger D. Beyer, who owns Urological Solutions of Michigan and Women’s Health Care Specialists, both in Kalamazoo, conspired to fraudulently bill Medicare for services by using inappropriate diagnostic codes that are more profitable. His wife, Susan E. Wright, has also been charged.

The fraudulent billing was used for a therapy known as pelvic muscle rehabilitation, which helps with fecal or urinary inconsistencies. The therapy was performed to patients primarily in the greater Traverse City, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids areas.

Attorneys say patients may have been charged co-pays in the fraudulent billing and may have been improperly charged.

U.S. attorneys also allege that Beyer instructed his staff at both facilities to reuse anorectal manometers, which are federally instructed to only be used on one patient. Michigan heath officials filed a complaint against Beyer on the issue in May 2019.

Authorities say patients who received pelvic muscle rehabilitation treatment may be at risk of infectious disease transmission and are recommended to undergo testing.

Separately, Wright has been charged with allegedly knowing of the health care fraud and reuse of medical devices and not notifying authorities. She has also been charged with adulteration of a medical device.

Beyer and Wright have both signed plea agreements and have hearings set for May 15.

Those who may have been affected can contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan for victim rights information and more information on the cases.

Potential victims may also call Kathy Schuette, a victim witness coordinator, at 616.808.2034.