W. MI companies take part in virtual hiring events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two groups, West Michigan Works and Express Employment Professionals, are holding virtual hiring events to help get any type of worker into a job.

Express Employment Professionals is having a virtual hiring event from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday with two more scheduled for next week on Monday and Wednesday.

Wednesday’s event is fully booked, but registration is still open for May 18 and May 20.

West Michigan Works! is also hosting virtual hiring events on Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21.

Employers from more than 30 companies in Allegan, Barry, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties will have job opportunities. Positions range from entry level to highly experienced.

