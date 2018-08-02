W MI cities get grants for water upgrades
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several West Michigan cities are among 18 splitting $9.5 million in state grants to improve their water systems.
Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo are each getting $1 million, the maximum amount issued. Muskegon is getting $600,000 and Battle Creek $500,000.
The money is part of a pilot program by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance Division, which is focused on getting lead out of water systems.
The 18 cities, which vary in size, were invited to apply for the funding. They were chosen based on what their asset management plans look like, how big their systems are, how many lead service lines they have, the amount of lead in children's blood and how quickly they could implement their plans for the grant money.
The cash can be used to update plans to survey water distribution service lines and for removing lead pipes.
The hope is that the upgrades will be made before construction season ends. Once the work is done, the state will look into what system upgrade methods may work for other cities.
Grant distribution:
Battle Creek: $500,000
Benton Harbor: $284,000
Detroit: $1,000,000
Escanaba: $389,000
Evart: $433,000
Grand Rapids: $1,000,000
Hudson: $368,000
Ironwood: $469,000
Jackson: $250,000
Kalamazoo: $1,000,000
Ludington: $469,000
Manistee: $331,000
Mount Clemens: $346,000
Muskegon: $600,000
Muskegon Heights: $318,000
Owosso: $508,000
Saginaw: $963,000
Saint Joseph: $272,000