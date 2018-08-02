W MI cities get grants for water upgrades

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several West Michigan cities are among 18 splitting $9.5 million in state grants to improve their water systems.

Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo are each getting $1 million, the maximum amount issued. Muskegon is getting $600,000 and Battle Creek $500,000.

The money is part of a pilot program by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance Division, which is focused on getting lead out of water systems.

The 18 cities, which vary in size, were invited to apply for the funding. They were chosen based on what their asset management plans look like, how big their systems are, how many lead service lines they have, the amount of lead in children's blood and how quickly they could implement their plans for the grant money.

The cash can be used to update plans to survey water distribution service lines and for removing lead pipes.

The hope is that the upgrades will be made before construction season ends. Once the work is done, the state will look into what system upgrade methods may work for other cities.

Grant distribution:

Battle Creek: $500,000

Benton Harbor: $284,000

Detroit: $1,000,000

Escanaba: $389,000

Evart: $433,000

Grand Rapids: $1,000,000

Hudson: $368,000

Ironwood: $469,000

Jackson: $250,000

Kalamazoo: $1,000,000

Ludington: $469,000

Manistee: $331,000

Mount Clemens: $346,000

Muskegon: $600,000

Muskegon Heights: $318,000

Owosso: $508,000

Saginaw: $963,000

Saint Joseph: $272,000