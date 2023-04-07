GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several businesses throughout West Michigan have received grants from the state to make improvements.

The Match on Main funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is given to communities, which then award grants that are around $25,000 to local businesses.

“Thriving small businesses are the cornerstone of what makes Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” MEDC Senior Vice President of Small Business Services Amy Rencher said in a release. “These Match on Main grants will help local businesses find new paths to growth and create and retain jobs, while further developing vibrant, unique, and attractive places where people want to live, work, and play.”

In Grand Rapids, Riverside Guitar School will be using a grant to create more classroom space, while Fashion has Heart — a coffee shop managed by veterans in downtown — will be buying coffee equipment.

Other West Michigan businesses that received grants include a children’s museum in South Haven and a new restaurant in Grand Haven:

Albion’s Kids -N- Stuff: An Interactive Experience will be improving its entryway and guest service area.

Allegan’s A-Tech Complete Computer Solutions will make building improvements to expand.

Cassopolis’ Ploughman’s Market and Deli, LLC will be renovating its building as it prepares to open.

Hart’s Pink Elephant Diner Inc. will be expanding its diner.

Grand Haven’s Papa Zeke’s LLC will be buying furniture, fixtures and equipment as it prepares to open.

Newaygo’s River Stop L.L.C. will use funding to start up a restaurant in the lower level.

Niles’ Goodship Inc. will be creating a “flagship” location.

South Haven’s Oh My Darlings will be improving its entry way and visitor experience.

A total of $697,325 were awarded to businesses throughout the state. The funding is expected to create more than 200 full-time and part-time jobs.