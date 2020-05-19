Vote by mail applications sent to all Michigan voters

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — All registered voters in Michigan will have the option to vote by mail in the upcoming elections.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Tuesday that all registered voters will get an application to vote by mail in the August and November elections.

“By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote,” said Benson said in a news release Tuesday. “Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it.”

>>PDF: Michigan Absent Voter Ballot Application

When the application is completed, it can be mailed or a photo of it can be emailed to a voter’s local clerk. The application can be download from the state’s website, where voters can also register and join the permanent absent voter list.

There was a record-breaking turnout for the May 5 election with nearly 25% of eligible voters taking part and 99% mail in or dropped off their ballots. The recent average turnout in the May election was 12%, according to the state.

“The vast majority of voters across the political spectrum want the option to vote by mail,” said Benson in the release. “Mailing applications to all registered voters is one of the ways that we are ensuring Michigan’s elections will continue to be safe, accurate and secure.”