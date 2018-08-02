Michigan

Volunteers needed for U.P. State Fair Aug. 13-19

Posted: Aug 02, 2018

ESCANABA, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for an excuse to visit Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this summer, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources can help.

The DNR is looking for youth mentors to help at the Escanaba Pocket Park during the U.P. State Fair Aug. 13-19.  Staff is needed to help children learn how to catch and release bluegills in the U.P.-shaped pond, shoot a pellet gun or bow and arrow, oversee the fire tower and greet visitors.

While the mentor position is voluntary, it comes with free training, a meal, T-shirt and small gift. Volunteers must pass a background check and be at least 16 years old or have special preapproval.

Those interested in volunteering should contact Kristi Dahlstrom at 906.226.1331 or Jo Ann Alexander at 906.789.8200.

U.P. State Fair Volunteer Opportunities

