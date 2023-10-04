BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made a stop in Big Rapids Wednesday night to address community members about a proposed EV battery plant in the area.

The facility is owned by Gotion, a company with ties to China. Ramaswamy also visited Saginaw and Burton as part of a tour across the state. During his speech Wednesday night, he said the U.S. relies too much on China, and it’s time to grow the economy.

“We cannot depend on our enemy for our modern way of life. From the shoes on our feet to the phones in our pockets,” Ramaswamy said. “They are putting digital fentanyl into our kids’ hands … putting financial fentanyl into our national debt. We are addicted to our enemy for our modern way of life. That has to end.”

Ramaswamy’s visit comes as the 2024 campaign season ramps up across the country. Robert F. Kennedy is also visiting the state this week. He’s hosting an event in Warren, and another event in Lansing on Saturday.