GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and Hope Network is offering free virtual training to anyone who wants to learn how to help someone in crisis.

The Zero Suicide Initiative provides people with information about how to talk to someone who is thinking about suicide, as well as resources for getting treatment.

According to Hope Network, the trainings are ideal for people who are in close contact with the public, like hairstylists, pastors and educators.

In the two years since the program was put in place, the Zero Suicide team has trained more than 4,000 people.

To learn more, you can visit Hope Network’s website.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.