Virtual tours show off college campuses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order rolls into another week, dozens of area attractions have begun to offer virtual video tours.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum is one such example, offering visitors a virtual glimpse of what they could see in person, on a guided video tour of the museum.

When it comes to colleges and universities, however, one website has been offering the service for quite some time. It’s called campusreel.org and it could become an invaluable resource for graduating high school seniors looking to attend a college or university next fall.

The site has more than 15,000 videos from colleges across the country. The videos aren’t uploaded by the schools themselves but by students, giving views of what campus life is really like to prospective students.

The service is also free, you simply need to create an account to start your first tour.

One of the co-founders told WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing, the videos are more than just the normal dorm tours or facility tours. They ask students to put up videos of other experiences, like a game day, tailgating, even showing videos of what the food on campus is like.

On their website, CampusReel says what the offer is a better way to search for colleges by allowing transparency, authenticity and community.

Transparency by granting complete information for a future life-changing decision. Authenticity by giving curious parties a raw, unfiltered look at what each school is like and finally community by putting real people, students at the forefront of the college search.

If you’re already a student and want to become an ambassador for CampusReel, you can find out how to do that on their website.